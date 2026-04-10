Oettinger stopped 27 of 31 shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

Oettinger was beaten twice in the first period and twice more in the second, although three of those goals came when the Wild had the man advantage. The Stars mounted a late comeback, though, erasing a 3-1 deficit and later scoring twice in the third to complete the turnaround. Despite the win and his 4-1-0 record over his last five appearances, it's hard to get excited about Oettinger's recent performances. During that five-game stretch, the star netminder has posted a 2.79 GAA and an .869 save percentage, and the numbers look even more worrisome when factoring in that he posted a 22-save shutout against the Jets in that stretch. Oettinger and the Stars have a favorable matchup against the Rangers on Saturday.