Oettinger made 25 saves in Thursday's 10-4 rout of the Sabres.

The Stars grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first period and never looked back, helping Oettinger secure his third win in his last four starts. The netminder has only two regulation losses in his last 15 outings, going 7-2-6 over that stretch, but his 2.68 GAA and .911 save percentage are more solid than stellar.