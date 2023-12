Oettinger made 32 saves in Saturday's 8-1 rout of the Lightning.

Dallas jumped out to a 3-0 lead before eight minutes had elapsed in the first period, and while Oettinger still came up with some impressive stops, the outcome was never in doubt. The 24-year-old netminder improved his record to 10-4-2 in 16 starts with a 2.43 GAA and .920 save percentage, and he's seeing a heavy workload by being in the crease for roughly three out of every four games for the Stars.