Oettinger made 23 stops in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 22-year-old picked up his second NHL win in as many starts thanks to plenty of support from the Dallas offense, spoiling Patrik Laine's Columbus debut in the process. Oettinger hasn't exactly impressed with an .898 save percentage in his limited action so far, but he'll continue to serve as the Stars' No. 2 netminder until Ben Bishop (knee) is ready to return.