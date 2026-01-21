Oettinger made 16 saves in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

The 27-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period before Morgan Geekie finally tipped a shot past Oettinger on a Boston power play, but Dallas already held a 6-0 lead at the that point. Oettinger has a rough beginning to January but seems to be turning things around, going 2-2-0 over his last four starts while giving up eight goals on 95 shots (.916 save percentage).