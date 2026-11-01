Oettinger stopped 24 of 25 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Stars led 2-0 after the first period, and the Blue Jackets never offered much of a threat. Oettinger had allowed seven goals over his last two games, but he was able to lock things down in a favorable matchup to bounce back from his loss versus the Canadiens on Thursday. For the season, the 27-year-old netminder is 7-3-1 with a 1.63 GAA and a .921 save percentage across 11 starts. The Stars' next game is Tuesday on the road versus the Capitals, which could be more of a challenging matchup.