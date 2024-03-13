Oettinger allowed four goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Oettinger looked to be cruising early, blanking the Panthers until midway through the second period while the Stars jumped out to a 3-0 lead. However, Sam Reinhart got the Panthers on the board late in the frame before Oettingner surrendered three more goals in the third, as the 25-year-old netminder was stuck with his first loss in five starts. He falls to 25-12-4 with an .899 save percentage and 2.98 GAA this season. Oettinger will look to get back on track in his next outing, which could come as soon as Thursday when the Stars host New Jersey.