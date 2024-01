Oettinger didn't start Sunday against the Islanders due to an illness, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger was healthy enough to serve as the backup behind Scott Wedgewood on Sunday, so it doesn't sound like he's in danger of missing any additional time. Oettinger is 2-2-0 with a .917 save percentage since returning from a 12-game absence earlier this month.