Oettinger (lower body) is considered week-to-week, per Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.

Head coach Pete DeBoer said Monday that Oettinger's test results revealed that the 25-year-old netminder isn't expected to be dealing with a long-term injury. Still, it's a tough situation for the Stars and for Oettinger's fantasy managers to have him unavailable for next little while. Scott Wedgewood, who should see the bulk of the starts in Oettinger's absence, will be backed up by Matt Murray in Monday's contest against Seattle.