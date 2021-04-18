Oettinger stopped 21 of 22 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Oettinger had the Blue Jackets' number all year -- he went 5-0-1 against them with a shutout in six starts. He only allowed 10 goals in those games. The 22-year-old netminder improved to 8-5-6 with a 2.16 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 22 outings overall. Head coach Rick Bowness clearly liked the matchup. The Stars' next four games are all against the Red Wings, which makes both Oettinger and Anton Khudobin favorable goalies to roster in the upcoming week.