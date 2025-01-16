Oettinger will patrol the crease in Thursday's home clash with Montreal, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Oettinger is riding a six-game winning streak during which he's posted a 1.78 GAA and .930 save percentage. If there is a knock on the 26-year-old netminder's performance this season, it's the fact that he has just one shutout in 32 appearances, and that came back on Oct. 12 versus the Islanders. Still, Oettinger is sporting a career-best 2.31 GAA and should easily reach the 30-win mark for the fourth straight season.