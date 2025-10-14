Oettinger will be between the pipes for Tuesday's home game against Minnesota, Owen Newkirk of DLLS Sports reports.

Oettinger is coming off a 35-save performance in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Colorado. Despite allowing eight goals on 64 shots through two outings, he owns a 2-0-0 record to begin the 2025-26 campaign. Oettinger went 2-0-2 with a 1.74 GAA and a .939 save percentage across four appearances against the Wild in the 2024-25 regular season.