Oettinger is scheduled to tend the home twine Tuesday against the Jets in Game 4, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Oettinger has turned aside 74 of 81 shots (.914 save percentage) while winning two of the first three games in this series. The Stars are getting a massive lift in Game 4, as Miro Heiskanen (knee) was activated off long-term injured reserve Tuesday and will be in the lineup for the first time since Jan. 28. Through 10 playoff contests, the Jets have scored 29 goals and have put 27.6 shots on goal per game. Oettinger is one victory away from reaching 30 in his postseason career.