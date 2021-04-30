Oettinger made 25 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

He allowed two goals. And the other two, Oettinger had little chance. Goal one came when his defender coughed up the puck in the high slot and Ondrej Palat jumped on it. The second was a penalty shot by Blake Coleman, who was tripped after he stole the puck while shorthanded and took off on a breakaway. Honestly, the kid deserved a better fate, but his teammates could not solve Andrei Vasilevskiy. Oettinger is 4-1 in his last five games with just nine goals allowed in that span. His future is bright.