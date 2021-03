Oettinger stopped 19 of 22 shots Sunday in a 4-1 loss to Florida.

Dallas struck early in this one but the Panthers responded with three straight on Oettinger to close out the frame, and then sealed the deal with a late-game empty-netter. Oettinger has allowed exactly three goals in each of his last four starts, winning just once. The 22-year-old rookie is 5-3-6 through his first 17 NHL appearances with a 2.34 GAA and .909 save percentage.