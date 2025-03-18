Oettinger will patrol the home blue paint Tuesday versus the Ducks, according to Brien Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest.

Oettinger has surrendered at least four goals in three consecutive games while turning in an 0-2-1 record in that span, which matches his longest losing streak of the season. The 26-year-old has a chance to get back on the right track Tuesday against an Anaheim squad that has produced 2.63 goals per game this season, the fourth-worst mark in the NHL. Oettinger has fared well against the Ducks in his career, owning an 8-1-0 record, 1.87 GAA and .930 save percentage.