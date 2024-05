Oettinger will guard the home goal versus the Avalanche in Thursday's Game 2, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Oettinger failed to protect a 3-0 lead in Tuesday's Game 1, but he'll get the chance to bounce back. The 25-year-old is 4-4 with a 2.15 GAA and a .915 save percentage through eight playoff outings. He has lost three of his four appearances against Colorado this season.