Oettinger will be stationed between the pipes for Sunday's game in Minnesota, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Oettinger has allowed at least three goals in each of the first three games this series. During that span, he's posted an unsightly .898 save percentage. Oettinger posted a .929 save percentage on the road during the regular season but was tagged with four goals on 24 shots in Friday's Game 3 loss.