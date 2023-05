Oettinger will be stationed between the pipes for Sunday's Game 3 matchup in Seattle.

After coughing up five goals in a Game 1 loss, Oettinger stopped 25 of 27 shots to even up the series in Game 2. Through eight postseason contests, the 24-year-old is sporting a strong 2.31 GAA and .921 save percentage. Oettinger allowed seven goals on 82 shots in three road appearances against Minnesota during the first round.