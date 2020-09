Oettinger is in the lineup and backing up Anton Khudobin in Game 2 against Vegas on Tuesday.

Oettinger has yet to suit up in an NHL contest, so this is more of an FYI for poolies who might be rolling out Dallas netminders in the fantasy arena during the playoffs. With usual No. 1 Ben Bishop still being deemed unfit to play, Oettinger figures to slot in as the No. 2 behind Khudobin for the immediate future.