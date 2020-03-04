Stars' Jake Oettinger: Dropped down to minors
Oettinger was reassigned to AHL Texas on Wednesday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Oettinger was up with the Stars on an emergency recall due to Ben Bishop's lower-body injury. The demotion of Oettinger would seem to indicate that Bishop will at least be healthy enough to serve as the backup for Thursday's matchup with Nashville.
