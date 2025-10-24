Oettinger stopped 22 of 25 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.

Oettinger has allowed nine goals on 74 shots during his 0-2-1 skid. The Stars haven't had it easy to begin the year, with five of their first seven games being against 2024-25 playoff teams. The 26-year-old is 3-2-1 with a 3.15 GAA and an .894 save percentage. There's another level of performance in there, but Oettinger's struggles can be partially attributed to the Stars dealing with a number of injuries early in the campaign. He will likely split the next two games with Casey DeSmith, as Dallas hosts Carolina on Saturday before visiting Nashville on Sunday.