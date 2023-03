Oettinger stopped 18 of 20 shots in a 4-2 win over Arizona on Wednesday.

Oettinger allowed two goals in the first 13:47 of the contest, but he was great after that, and Dallas rallied back to get the win. He's 25-8-10 with a 2.29 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 46 games this season. Oettinger recorded a 1-1-3 record, 2.90 GAA and .904 save percentage over his previous five starts.