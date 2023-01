Oettinger stopped 33 shots in a 4-0 shutout win against Arizona on Saturday.

Oettinger earned his fourth shutout of the season, and the sixth of his career. He improved to 21-7-4 with a 2.20 GAA and .926 save percentage in 35 games in 2022-23. Oettinger bounced back nicely after allowing four goals on 27 shots in a 5-3 loss to San Jose on Wednesday.