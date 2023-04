Oettinger posted a 27-save shutout in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild in Game 5.

Oettinger had the first shutout across the league this postseason, and in a pivotal contest to help the Stars gain a 3-2 series lead. The 24-year-old netminder has settled down after some shaky results early, as he's allowed 12 goals on 159 shots over his five starts. The Minnesota native is a virtual lock to start Friday's Game 6 with a chance to send the Stars through to the second round.