Oettinger saved 29 of 31 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win against San Jose.

Oettinger allowed the opening goal at 5:13 of the first period, but he settled down, and the Stars overcame that early deficit. The 24-year-old has a 17-5-3 record, 2.36 GAA and .921 save percentage in 28 games this season. He's won his last four games while allowing just seven goals.