Oettinger saved 24 of 26 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Red Wings.

Oettinger ended his run of three straight starts where he surrendered at least three goals. He's 11-3-3 with a 2.52 GAA and .915 save percentage in 20 contests this season. Dallas has used Oettinger in five straight games, but the Stars are scheduled to play against Pittsburgh on Monday and New Jersey on Tuesday, so perhaps he'll get one of those two contests off.