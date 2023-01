Oettinger saved 27 of 28 shots through overtime in Dallas' 2-1 shootout win against the Islanders on Tuesday.

Oettinger was perfect in three shootout rounds to secure the victory. He improved to 19-6-3 with a 2.29 GAA and .923 save percentage in 31 games this season. Tuesday's contest was the sixth time in his last seven games that Oettinger's held the competition to two or fewer goals.