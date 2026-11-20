Oettinger stopped 27 of 30 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

The Stars had to go past regulation time twice, but Oettinger was able to pick up a pair of wins in Vegas in consecutive starts. The 27-year-old netminder has won six of his last seven games despite allowing three or more goals in five contests in that span. He's up to a 12-4-1 record with a 2.26 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 17 outings. The 30 shots faced Thursday marked a season high, a sign that the Stars' defense has insulated him well. He'll likely start again Sunday at home versus the Penguins.