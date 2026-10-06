Oettinger stopped all 13 shots he faced in Monday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

Oettinger wasn't heavily tested, but he turned aside everything San Jose sent his way to record his first shutout of the season -- and the 17th of his NHL career. Dallas controlled the contest after Miro Heiskanen opened the scoring late in the first period and eventually provided Oettinger with five goals of support. The victory was also the Stars' first of the season following a disappointing start. As for Oettinger, he's given up just two goals on 35 shots faced in the early stages of the 2026-27 campaign. This was his second start of the season, and while Casey DeSmith is a competent goalkeeper, Oettinger should be the No. 1 option as long as he's healthy.