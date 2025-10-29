Oettinger made 24 saves in Tuesday's 1-0 shutout win over the Capitals.

Oettinger earned his second straight win and picked up his first shutout of the season. The 26-year-old goalie has a 5-2-1 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .909 save percentage across eight outings this campaign. He has earned at least 35 wins in three previous regular seasons and should repeat that level of success in 2025-26. Oettinger remains a top-tier option between the pipes in all fantasy formats.