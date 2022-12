Oettinger stopped 24 of 25 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win against Minnesota.

Oettinger surrendered a goal to Kirill Kaprizov at 17:09 of the first period, but he held back the Wild after that. The 24-year-old is 16-5-3 with a 2.38 GAA and .920 save percentage in 27 contests this season. He's won his last three starts while allowing just five goals.