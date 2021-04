Oettinger allowed two goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Oettinger was given all the support he needed in the first period, as the Stars led 3-0 after 20 minutes. The 22-year-old goalie did his part and earned the win, improving to 9-5-6 on the year. He has a 2.15 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 23 appearances. Oettinger and Anton Khudobin have both played well in the crease for the Stars this season.