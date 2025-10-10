Oettinger stopped 21 of 25 shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Jets.

Oettinger was beaten once in the first period and three more times in the third, but the Stars provided him with enough support on offense so he could open the season with a win. Oettinger should be one of the best goaltenders in fantasy once again in 2025-26, as he figures to handle a big workload on a contending team. He went 36-18-4 with a 2.59 GAA and .909 save percentage last season.