Oettinger allowed three goals on 30 shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.

It was a shaky first period for Oettinger, as he allowed the first two goals of the game. The Stars' offense picked up the slack in the second and gave him a one-goal lead to protect, which he was able to do in a scoreless final frame. Oettinger has won six of his last seven starts, giving up no more than three goals in each of his last six outings. He's at an 11-4-2 record with a 2.76 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 17 appearances this season. The Stars' next game is at home versus the Senators on Sunday.