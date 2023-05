Oettinger stopped 16 of 19 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kraken in Game 4.

It wasn't exactly a pretty showing, but Oettinger was able to get the win after he was pulled from Game 3. He's now allowed 15 goals on 107 shots over four contests against the Kraken in a very even second round. The 24-year-old will look to find more success on home ice in Thursday's Game 5, especially if the Stars' defense can continue to keep the Kraken at bay.