Oettinger saved 33 of 35 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Avalanche on Monday.

Oettinger was assigned with no easy task Monday as he defended the twine against the reigning Stanley Cup Champions. The 23-year-old netminder allowed a power-play goal by Cale Makar midway through the first period, failed to defend a batted puck by Alex Newhook at the 2:06 mark of the third and ultimately came up short of securing the home victory in an overtime shootout. With the loss, Oettinger's record will fall to 7-2-2 while still boasting a save percentage of .929 with a remarkable GAA of 2.18. There is no cause for concern in Dallas, as Oettinger prepares to bounce back in a more favorable home matchup against the Blackhawks this Wednesday.