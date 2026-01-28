Oettinger stopped 23 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Oettinger let a three-goal lead slip away in the third period, but Thomas Harley saved the day with a goal at 18:53 of the third period. This was Oettinger's third straight win, a span in which he's allowed seven goals on 66 shots. The 27-year-old netminder improved to 20-10-4 with a 2.66 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 34 starts overall. The Stars' road trip continues in Vegas on Thursday.