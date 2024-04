Oettinger stopped 32 of 34 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Oettinger matched his performance from Game 3, though the Stars' offense wasn't nearly as active Monday as it was Saturday. The 25-year-old has helped the Western Conference's top seed erase a 2-0 series deficit with back-to-back wins in Vegas. Oettinger has given up 10 goals on 108 shots in the first round so far. He'll almost certainly be between the pipes again for Wednesday's pivotal Game 5 in Dallas.