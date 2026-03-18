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Oettinger is expected to start on the road against Colorado on Wednesday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Oettinger will be looking for a better result after stopping 25 of 29 shots through overtime in a 5-4 shootout loss to Colorado on March 6. The 27-year-old netminder has done well since that loss, going 3-0-0 while stopping 78 of 83 shots (.940 save percentage), so he has momentum on his side going into Wednesday's game. Oettinger is 28-10-5 with a 2.62 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 43 appearances in 2025-26.

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