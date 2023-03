Oettinger is set to start on the road against Seattle on Saturday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger has allowed at least three goals in each of his last three outings. He's 27-9-10 with a 2.40 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 49 contests this season. Seattle has the fifth-ranked offense with 3.52 goals per game in 2022-23.