Oettinger is expected to start on the road against San Jose on Wednesday, according to Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Oettinger posted a 27-save shutout against Vegas on Monday, and he's held the competition to just four goals over his last four games. The 24-year-old is 20-6-4 with a 2.21 GAA and .926 save percentage in 33 contests this season. The Sharks have won only three of their last 14 games, which has dropped their record to 13-23-9.