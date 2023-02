Oettinger is slated to start in Saturday's road game against Vegas, according to Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Oettinger has a 23-8-9 record, 2.24 GAA and .925 save percentage in 43 contests this season. He's lost his last three outings, though Oettinger's still posted a decent 2.58 GAA and a .913 save percentage over that stretch. The Golden Knights have won six of their last seven games, bringing their record up to 35-18-5.