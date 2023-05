Oettinger is expected to start in Game 1 against Vegas on Friday, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Oettinger was strong in Game 7 of Dallas' second-round series against Seattle, stopping 22 of 23 shots en route to a 2-1 victory. However, he's been a mixed bag in the 2023 playoffs overall, posting a 2.75 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 13 outings. Vegas has averaged 3.73 goals per game in the postseason this year.