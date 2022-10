Oettinger was the first goaltender off the ice Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports, indicating he will guard the home crease versus Washington.

Oettinger has been outstanding this season as he is 4-1-0 with a 1.40 GAA and a .953 save percentage. He has not allowed more than two goals in any start this season and faces the Capitals who have scored 25 goals in seven games this season. Oettinger was 1-0 against Washington last season, stopping 38 of 40 shots in two games.