Oettinger is expected to start Thursday against Nashville, per Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News.

Oettinger was the first goaltender off the ice following Thursday's morning skate, which is typically a good indicator of who the starter will be. He had a 30-15-1 record, 2.53 GAA, and .914 save percentage in 48 games in 2021-22. Now in his third NHL season, it wouldn't be surprising to see Oettinger start in more games in 2022-23 provided that he stays healthy.