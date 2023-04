Oettinger is expected to guard the road crease in Game 3 versus Minnesota on Friday, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Oettinger is 1-1 in the first-round series, during which he's stopped 68 of 74 shots. He was one of the league's top goaltenders in the regular season, posting a 37-11-11 record, 2.37 GAA and .919 save percentage in 62 appearances. The Wild ranked 23rd offensively with 2.91 goals per game during the 2022-23 campaign.