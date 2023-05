Oettinger stopped 37 of 39 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Oettinger was solid throughout the game, bouncing back from giving up an early goal to William Karlsson. The win was his first beyond regulation time this postseason -- overtime has been arguably his biggest playoff weakness. He's now at a 9-8 record with a 2.94 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 17 playoff contests. Oettinger's a virtual lock to start against in Saturday's Game 5.