Oettinger stopped 17 of 19 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets.

Oettinger secured another victory despite a relatively light workload, benefiting from Dallas' late comeback after allowing two second-period goals. The 27-year-old netminder has now won three consecutive starts, reinforcing his status as a dependable fantasy option. His modest save total Thursday limited his contributions in volume-based formats, but the Stars' improving results and his established role as their primary starter continue to support his fantasy value. He's posted a 1.29 GAA and .931 save percentage during his ongoing winning run.