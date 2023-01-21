Oettinger will defend the home crease versus Arizona on Saturday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now reports.

Oettinger is having a fabulous season as he is 20-7-4 with a 2.26 GAA and a .924 save percentage. His stats suffered a bit in his last start, giving up four goals on 27 shots in a loss to San Jose, but he was outstanding in his previous nine starts, going 7-1-1 while giving up only 14 goals on 254 shots. Oettinger will face the Coyotes, who are averaging 2.60 goals per game, fifth-worst in the NHL.